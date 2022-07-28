Warning: Spoilers ahead. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is already looking way darker than the original series! The PLL spinoff released its first three episodes on July 28, and you can say we’re definitely spooked and hooked! Keep reading to uncover all of the deaths that have already taken place in the series.

PLL: OS is an entirely new take on the PLL universe, with a new set of characters, plot and setting. “Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart,” the logline reads. “Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago … as well as their own.”

The original stars of Pretty Little Liars have spoken about how excited they are for the reboot as well, Lucy Hale being one of them. She has spoken in multiple interviews about continuing the PLL universe and her support for the new franchise. “As far as I know, no one from the original is involved in any way,” she star told Variety in November 2021. “From what I hear, it’s going to be really dark.”

Dark indeed! In just the first few minutes of the reboot, we witness a *spoiler* gruesome death of a young high school girl named Angela (played by Gabriella Pizzolo from Stranger Things) at a party in 1999. Viewers don’t even get a break from the horrific death, because a few minutes later, we flash forward to the present to witness yet another death! Imogen (played by Bailee Madison) discovers her mother dead in a bathtub, just minutes after speaking with her at dinner. Talk about a rough start!

“It’s everything that the original had that was so addicting, I would say, and so special,” Bailee says of the HBO Max show. “Except we get to take that universe and kind of propel you into our world, which is much darker and grittier, and our A is just really ruthless.”

PLL: Original Sin‘s ‘A’ is seriously the stuff of nightmare fuel. Scroll through our gallery to uncover the entire kill count of the new series so far and an explanation behind their deaths.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.