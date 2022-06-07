Josh Peck‘s family is getting bigger and bigger! Since getting married to his wife, Paige O’Brien Peck, in 2017, the couple has welcomed one son together, Max Milo Peck, and announced another baby is on the way in June 2022. We love to see it!

Josh recently guest-starred in the revival of iCarly, which many fans were thrilled about since Miranda Cosgrove, who plays Carly, also starred as Josh’s little sister Megan in Drake and Josh. “It was a really awesome experience and I’m really close friends with Josh’s wife, Paige,” Miranda told J-14 exclusively. “I just love him and his family and he’s like one of those people I’ve pretty much known my entire life and I’m just like really happy that I have him.”

The Nickelodeon alum’s wife gave birth to their son, Max Milo, in December 2018. Josh recently wished his son a happy birthday in a sweet Instagram post. He wrote, “If life is a simulation, kids are certainly the best part. Happy 3rd Birthday Maxi, you make your mom and my heart sing.”

On June 5, 2022, the couple announced their second child was on the way when the mom-to-be posted a photo of herself cradling her baby bump via Instagram. “Is mine or no?” Josh joked in a comment.

The How I Met Your Father star released his memoir Happy People Are Annoying back in March 2022, opening up in the novel about his public weight struggle and a years-long drug addiction for the first time. “I was always looking for something outside to fix my insides,” he told People at the time. “But eventually I realized that whether my life was beyond my wildest dreams or a total mess, it didn’t change the temperature of what was going on in my mind.”

“I knew that nothing in the outside world would make me feel whole,” he added. “It took me a really long time to love the 15-year-old version of me, but now I understand how strong he was. And I feel like everything in my life set me up to find this chapter of health, peace and contentment.” We’re so happy that Josh has found happiness! Scroll through our gallery to see the cutest photos of Josh’s son, Max Milo.

