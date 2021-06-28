The stars of Nickelodeon’s new animated show Middlemost Post chatted with J-14 exclusively, and played a game of impressions! Becky Robinson (who plays Parker J. Cloud) and John DiMaggio (who plays Angus) impersonated tons of Nickelodeon characters, including their own. From SpongeBob SquarePants to one of the Penguins of Madagascar, see if you can guess who these voice actors are pretending to be. Be sure to watch the video above, and tune into the Middlemost Post series premiere on Nickelodeon on Friday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

