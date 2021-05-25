In 2018, Nickelodeon’s fan-favorite series The Thundermans came to an end. While the show’s former stars have all gone on to accomplish a lot when it comes to their careers, fans are still wondering what caused the series to air its final episode.

The network released a statement to J-14 in 2017 regarding the show’s fourth and final season. “After four amazing seasons and 103 episodes, Nickelodeon’s landmark series, The Thundermans, has wrapped production,” the statement read at the time. “We are incredibly proud of our dedicated and talented cast and crew, who have helped make the show one of Nick’s longest-running live-action sitcoms. Premieres will continue to air throughout 2018.”

Starring Jack Griffo, Kira Kosarin, Diego Velazquez, Audrey Whitby, Addison Riecke, Maya Le Clark, Chris Tallman, Dana Snyder, Rosa Blasi and more, the show followed a family of superheroes — The Thundermans. While main character Phoebe (played by Kira) often dreamed of using her powers for good, she was often at odds with her brother Max (played by Jack) who was intent on becoming a villain. Because of their rivalry, The Thundermans was never short on family drama.

Two years after retiring her superhero costume for good, Kira made a series of TikTok videos in which she dressed up as Phoebe. “It was so strange,” the actress told J-14 exclusively in June 2020. “Oddly enough, I haven’t worn it in a really long time … and something just came over me that I have to do it for the ‘Wipe It Challenge,’ it’s just perfect.”

With the image of Kira back in her Thundermans costume, questions of a possible reboot came into play. Unfortunately, the actress doesn’t know if bringing back the show would “make sense.” Although she did tell J-14 at the time that she thought it would be “cool” to have a reunion special with the original cast or even “a spinoff version of the show.”

As for where her character is now, years after the show’s series finale? The former Nickelodeon star spilled all the tea.

“I think Phoebe probably, after running the T-Force for a minutes, she probably ended up becoming President of the Hero League,” Kira said. “She probably ended up going back to SASS and becoming a teacher for all the fifth grade student superheroes. I could see her wanting to share her gift … It would be cool to see what they’ve been up to.”

While there’s no reboot in the works, fans are able to stream all four seasons of The Thundermans. Still wondering why the show had to end? Scroll through our gallery for all the details.

