If it isn’t already, get ready for Nickelodeon’s new show, Unfiltered, to become your new obsession, you guys! Yep, J-14 got a chance to chat with the cast about the series, and they spilled so many behind-the-scenes secrets and stories from on set!

For those who don’t know, the show, which follows panelists Darci Lynne, Lex Lumpkin and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green as they try to guess the identities of virtually-disguised celebrity guests, premiered on July 11, 2020. Hosted by Jay Pharoah, each episode features a secret star whose true identities are hidden behind an animated 3D filter and voice changer. The judges have to decipher the mystery through rounds of questions, wacky trivia and hilarious game competitions. The first panelist to guess the star hiding behind the filter wins! New episodes of the show air on Saturdays at 8:30 P.M. (EST/PST) on Nickelodeon.

J-14: Tell us about Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered? What’s it about? What can fans expect?

Darci Lynne: Unfiltered is a game show on Nickelodeon where us panelists including me, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Lex Lumpkin get to ask rapid-fire questions and unravel clues to figure out who the mystery celebrity behind the filter is! Fans can expect a variety of funny filters, along with Jay Pharoah’s crazy impressions, and being on the edge of their seat the whole show!

Lex Lumpkin: Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered is a remotely produced game show hosted by Jay Pharoah. The show features panelists Darci Lynne, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and I. It’s a lot of fun because we get to guess the identities of virtually disguised celebrity guests. Fans can expect to get in on the fun by guessing who’s behind the filter as well. They will also get a chance to see some of their favorite stars interacting with us from their own living rooms.

Gabrielle Nevaeh Green: Unfiltered is Nickelodeon’s newest game show that features three panelists, including myself, that have to figure out who the mystery celebrity is behind the face filter through a series of questions and clues! In addition, we also have an amazing host, Jay Pharoah, who always brings the laughs! When watching the show, fans can expect lots of surprises, fun, and excitement!

J-14: Has it been hard for you to guess the stars? Or do you find it easy?

Darci: For me it’s really different every show! Sometimes I’ll get it from earlier clues, or I won’t get it until the more obvious clues at the end. Then there the times I was so lost I had to guess while completely not knowing!

Lex: Guessing the stars can be tricky. In some cases it’s been easy, but in others it has been difficult. The first week I won both challenges but the second week I lost one. The trick is all in the types of questions we ask to gain clues.

Garbielle: I would say a little bit of both, but it really depends on who the person is. I tend to be pretty good when it comes to musicians and actors, but I do not watch a lot of sports, so athletes are a little trickier to decipher!

J-14: What types of questions do you like to ask to help identify the secret celebrity guest?

Darci: The type of questions we ask really apply to the clues we get to see because usually the clues get our brains working more!

Lex: I will ask a variety of questions to help identify the secret celebrity guest. If I get to go first or second, I will typically ask if it’s a male or female to try to narrow down their profession. I also like to ask open-ended questions to get them to talk more. Sometimes we can get extra clues when we get them to talk more about themselves. [insert evil laugh here!]

Garbielle: I love asking the basic questions. Once I find out what the person does for a living, how old they are, and where they are from, I can hunt them down a little easier!

J-14: Can you share some funny behind-the-scenes moments or stories from filming remotely?

Darci: With having to film everything at our own home with complicated technology there’s bound to be “makeshift” equipment! The chair I was using to film had a back on it and you could see it, so we got a shorter chair, but we had to stack like four pillows on it for me to be tall enough!

Lex: There are many behind-the-scenes moments from filming remotely. My parents are basically tech support now that we are filming from home so you can just imagine some of the pit falls there. Once we had to have a bowl of candy ready to go for a recording, and between the three of us, all my props including the candy separation was not ready. In an effort to hurry candy fell all over the floor. It was a mess and I had to continue the recording stepping on candy.

Garbielle: Since we are filming from home, there are times that I can get a little carried away. One time during filming, I was screaming at the monitor “Who is it?” and my neighbor shouted back “Just tell her already!” I don’t think that would’ve happened at the studio!

J-14: Do you and the other panelists get along when cameras stopped rolling?

Darci: Me and the other panelists were already friends because we filmed stuff together before! So, we were all so, so excited to be doing this show with each other. It is such a blast!

Lex: When the cameras stop rolling, we absolutely get along. It’s like a party. Darci, Gabrielle and I are good friends and Jay is freakin’ fire. He keeps us laughing while we wait and we all tease and joke with each other which is my favorite part.

Garbielle: We love each other! Lex and I work together on All That and we have a brother and sister relationship. We can crack jokes on each other and just have a good time! Darci and I are always joking around and ranking on each other, but in a fun way! We have been really good friends ever since Darci made her first appearance on All That!

J-14: Is there any competitiveness going on on set between you and the other panelists?

Darci: Of course, we have to be competitive but in a playful way! We all definitely want to guess it right in the end, but I wouldn’t call any of us cutthroat!

Lex: There is always some friendly competition going on on the set. I grew up playing competitive football and basketball, so you know I’m always looking for the W. The girls are pretty formidable components and they are really smart, so I have to stay on my “A” game with them.

Garbielle: We are all a little competitive but it’s all just for fun! It is actually kind of hard because there have been times where we’ve wanted to help each other out because we’re such good buds but we can’t because it’s against the rules!

J-14: Who has been the most successful in figuring out the celebrity guests?

Darci: I think we all have been equally successful! We all have stronger efforts in different parts of the game in my opinion!

Lex: It’s still early in the season so I’d have to say we all have been pretty successful in figuring out the celebrity guests so far. But if you’re asking that I narrow it down as best I can, I’d have to say ME!

Garbielle: Of course, I’d like to say me but I feel like we’ve all been pretty good at figuring out the mystery celebrities! It can be a little tricky at times, but that’s all a part of the fun!

