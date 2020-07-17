Get ready, you guys, because Nickelodeon is going to bake up an epic birthday surprise with Cake My Day — a one-of-a-kind special, executive produced by television host Rachael Ray and culinary expert Amirah Kassem. Hosted by Amirah — founder of Flour Shop in New York and creator of the sprinkle-filled Rainbow Explosion Cake — the special will give one deserving kid the opportunity to bake the cake of their dreams, and J-14 has an exclusive first look! Make sure to watch the video above!

In Cake My Day, Amirah invites Charlotte — a triplet who has never had a birthday that felt like her own — to her colorful kitchen to bake a Rainbow Explosion Cake together. Charlotte, however, has no idea that her brothers, Oliver and Sam, have secretly planned for the day of cake-making to turn into the biggest surprise birthday celebration she has ever had. The special also features an appearance by DIY content creator Karina Garcia and a performance by dance superstars The Lab. Mark your calendars, people, because Cake My Day premieres on Nickelodeon Friday, July 17, at 7:30 P.M. EST/PST.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.