If you don’t know Dixie D’Amelio by now, what are you doing?! She’s become a Gen Z icon along with her younger sister, Charli, whose TikTok fame threw her and the rest of her family into the spotlight.

Both siblings reign supreme among TikTok’s most-followed accounts – Dixie’s currently ranked in eighth place with 57 million followers, and Charli, renowned for her playful viral dances, in first place with around 141 million followers. Using her newfound fame as a launching board, Dixie has since dived into the music world with her first single, “Be Happy,” in June 2020. She has since released a handful of other songs and collaborated with artists varying from Liam Payne to Wiz Khalifa.

Dixie revealed that despite her success in the music industry, she’s still trying to combat the notion that her career isn’t genuine or deserved.

“I feel like I’m going to be managing that for a long time. But at the end of the day, I’ve always done music, I’ve always loved music, I just didn’t show it online,” she said in an October 2021 interview with The Sydney Morning Herald. “Music’s always been a part of my life and I enjoy it and I love sharing creativity with people so, like, I don’t really care, to be honest. I just want to do what I love and share it with the people who love me.” The TikTok star also opened up about the pressure of already having an already existing audience that might not necessarily like her music. “That’s been the scary part, that most people don’t usually have an audience when they start music watching their journey of self-discovery,” she laughed. “I feel like what I’ve been trying to do is, I don’t wanna force it on anyone. I probably have a new audience who hates my [TikTok] videos but likes my music, so it’s all different. And by now I’m pretty much used to the comments, so it doesn’t really bother me.” Since her fame took off, so too did her family’s! In fact, the famous family now has their very own Hulu reality TV show, The D’Amelio Show, which premiered in September 2021. The series explored the bizarre and sometimes dark struggle of grappling with newfound, overwhelming fame that both Dixie and Charli know too well. “I mean, even in a YouTube video you can try to show yourself as much as you can but it’s not really possible unless cameras are always around,” Dixie said of the crew that trailed them from January to July 2021 for the series. “By having the cameras always around, we were really able to show our true personalities and feelings towards things.” Scroll through our gallery of Dixie’s impressive red carpet transformation since her unexpected rise to fame.

