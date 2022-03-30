If you know anything about TikTok, you know that the “It” couple on the platform are Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck. The sweet couple have been dating for nearly two years after quickly becoming a fan favorite when they confirmed their relationship back in October 2020.

Since then, they have remained in the public eye while gushing over their love for one another on social media — just until recently. In the start of 2022, fans have noticed a dip in posts from both Dixie and Noah showcasing their romance, and the two have started to speak about keeping their relationship more private.

Noah told Hollywood Fix in October 2020 that they initially planned “to stay private,” at the start of their relationship for Dixie’s sake. And in November 2020, Dixie explained in a 2 Chix podcast episode that she was afraid to confirm the couple was together after reading fans’ comments under posts of them hanging out together.

“They would be like, ‘Dixie doesn’t show him this much attention.’ I’m like, ‘Well, I just wasn’t ready.’ So, it kind of took me a minute to get into online relationship mode and like I’m ready to show how I feel about someone,” she explained on the podcast.

But since then, Dixie has changed her tune, and the iconic Tiktok couple have posted pictures and videos of one another on all forms of social media. On her appearance at The Early Late Night Show, Dixie spoke about her boyfriend’s sweet side. “He’s very romantic and kind of caused me to be a little more romantic, which wasn’t usually like me, so it’s really nice getting to open up,” she said.

But there are downsides to having such a public romance. In February 2022, the two TikTok stars stirred up breakup rumors after a grainy Twitter video of Dixie and her ex-boyfriend Griffin Johnson at a party went around the internet. A friend of Noah’s who was at the same party stated it was nothing more than a brief conversation.

That didn’t stop fans from freaking out over their favorite internet couple though, and finally, Noah had no choice but to take to Twitter. “You know I love you guys more than anything, but let’s stop jumping to conclusions, OK? It’s not [fair] to anyone.” he tweeted, squashing the breakup rumors.

As the couple have posted less of one another on social media, we can guess they’re trying to keep it more low-key. Take a look at our gallery for all the times the couple have spoken out about being in a public relationship.

