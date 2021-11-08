A new look! Dove Cameron officially shed her signature blonde hair and went for a darker look. The Descendants star surprised fans with the major hair change while walking the 2021 LACMA Art+Film Gala red carpet on Saturday, November 6.

While attending the star-studded event, the actress wore a pink dress adorned with a snake on the front. She opted for bedazzled accessories and pink makeup while her newly dark hair was perfectly curled. Dove’s biggest fans are used to seeing her platinum blonde hair at every event, but this isn’t the first time she’s decided to make the change.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown in 2020, the Disney Channel alum told Byrdie that she went back to her natural color. “My hair is thriving,” she said at the time.

“So, I haven’t dyed my hair in six months, which has been great for me because as a blonde this s–t requires so much maintenance, as I’m sure you know,” Dove explained during the September 2020 interview. “I feel like my hair is actually growing for the first time in two years, which is amazing. Also shoutout to my hairstylist Cassondra Kaeding, she’s incredible. She is the most incredible colorist. She saved my hair. It was falling out, it was white from over-bleaching, it was all different lengths and she turned my s–t around. This person is from another planet. She’s from the Gods.”

Over the years, Dove’s hair has been different blonde hues — she’s sported everything from bleached to more golden — but her new brunette look is a total change.

Her darker hair may be different for fans, but for Dove, she might just feel right at home. During an interview with Travis Mills on Apple Music in May 2020, the “We Belong” songstress revealed that she has a somewhat “dark” personality.

“Nobody ever believes me when I say this, so I always say this kind of defeated, but I am, like, a dark person,” Dove explained. “I always have been. And I just ended up with a career path that was very shiny.”

She continued, “I never felt like I needed to project anything. And I really thought people would just authentically receive who I was, but it doesn’t really happen in the industry. You kind of have to brand yourself and really communicate with people if they are going to respond to that. And so I think all of these years, I thought I was being received for the person that I am, and it really shocked me to see how much people don’t really know that side of me.”

We’re so here for her embracing her true self! Scroll through our gallery for photos of Dove’s newly dark hair.

