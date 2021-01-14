New year, new look! A bunch of famous faces have taken to social media to show off their new hairstyles in 2021.

While some opted for a totally new look, chopping their long locks off to start fresh, others let their hair down (literally) and kept it growing. Aside from the length, these stars changed up their color in 2021. Demi Lovato, for one, kept the pink bob she debuted late last year, but shortened the length and made it a total pixie cut. The former Disney Channel darling is saying goodbye to the long brunette waves fans know and love in honor of a new beginning.

“Demi’s new look is inspired by her own personal growth. We’re moving into a new decade/era and so is her hair,” stylist Amber Bolt told Us Weekly after the singer first shared pics of her pink hair in November 2020. “Her hair is a direct reflection of who she is.”

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio has become known for her frequent dye jobs adding vibrant colors to her dark hair, but even she changed it up and tried something new. Fans were shocked when the social media star posted a selfie showing off a short, dark bob. We’re saying goodbye to the blue highlights for now!

These two lovely ladies aren’t the only ones changing up their look. Scroll through our gallery to see the most shocking hair transformations in 2021!

