Is Dove Cameron ready to defy gravity? Fans have been hoping that she’ll play Glinda in a possible Wicked movie for years, and the actress is totally on board!

With an already established connection to the role, it would be magical if the former Disney Channel star played Oz’s good witch. Glinda was originated by Kristin Chenoweth in the original Broadway production of Wicked from 2003 through 2004. Dove told Entertainment Tonight in October 2021 that Kristin has been her “idol” for years. The duo got the chance to forge a friendship after the Holidate star played Dove’s character Mal’s mom throughout Disney Channel’s Descendants franchise.

“Kristin Chenoweth, when I was 17, gave me a necklace,” the Liv and Maddie alum told the publication. “Like, a heavy weighted gold necklace that’s just on a dog tag chain, but it’s in the shape of a little pick. It says, ‘The wise avoid the wicked.’ And I’m a huge Wicked fan.”

For years, rumors have been swirling that the “untold true story of the witches of Oz” would be brought to the big screen. In June 2021, the film’s director Jon M. Chu told Collider that he was in the “beginning stages” of bringing the movie to life.

“We’re going to have Oz, and you’re going to be in this crazy world, and you’re going to revisit this innocent place and you’re going to see that it’s not as innocent as it had been in the past,” he explained. “But you’re also going to see that the relationship between these two women [Elphaba and Glinda] is more real than ever, that we’re going to be that close to them.”

Casting news for the upcoming flick has yet to be announced, but Dove told ET that she would “love” to play Glinda if the opportunity presented itself. “I think every girl — every girl on the face of the planet would love to be a part of Wicked,” she gushed.

In fact, the “LazyBaby” songstress already has her onscreen mom’s blessing to take over the coveted role!

“I feel like who would be great as Glinda on film would be Dove Cameron,” Kristin said on The Talk in March 2019. “I’ve done two movies with her, and I’ve played her mother twice, so I would see that as passing the crown so to speak.”

Dove has been manifesting this dream role for a while! Scroll through our gallery to read the actress’ quotes about possibly starring in the Wicked movie.

