They’re official! Dove Cameron and Måneskin lead singer, Damiano David officially made their red carpet debut at a Grammys event in February 2024, and we couldn’t be more obsessed with this new couple. Keep reading to see their complete relationship timeline.

Dove, 28, and Damiano, 25, first sparked romance rumors in early November 2023, after she was spotted leaving his Måneskin concert in Brazil. The pair were then spotted kissing while at a beach in Sydney, Australia, just a few weeks later by an Italian magazine.

In February 2024, the two hard-launched their relationship by making their red carpet debut as a couple, packing on the PDA and all, at the pre-Grammy Gala.

ICYMI, Damiano is the lead singer and frontman of Italian rock band, Måneskin. Formed in Rome in 2016, the band is composed of Damiano, bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi and drummer Ethan Torchio. The group rose to global stardom after winning the iconic Eurovision Song Contest in 2021 with their song “Zitti E Buoni.”

However, Måneskin’s best known track is their 2021 cover of The Four Seasons’ song, “Beggin'” which reached the top 10 on the Billboard Global U.S. chart. The rock group has released three albums, including their most recent 2023 project, titled RUSH!

Prior to Damiano, Dove has been in two long term relationships, including her Descendants costar Thomas Doherty, Liv and Maddie costar Ryan McCartan.

“I look back at my previous relationships and how public I was with them, and I think it was because my relationship with the public was different,” she told Entertainment Tonight in October 2021, alluding to her 2020 split to Thomas after nearly four years of dating, and her 2016 breakup to Ryan after three.

“It’s not that I felt differently about those people or anything like that, it’s just a difference in maturity when you’re dating somebody and you’re 20,” she continued. “You want everyone to know about your love story … Now I look back and I’m like, ‘Why would I have done that?’ but it just feels natural when you’re that age.”

Now, Dove explains that she values her “privacy more in every regard,” noting that “there’s so much” about her life that she doesn’t share publicly.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover Dove and Damiano’s complete relationship timeline.

