Is Dove Cameron in her “Lover” era? The former Disney Channel alum has stirred up dating rumors with Måneskin lead singer, Damiano David, after the pair were spotted kissing on a beach in Sydney, Australia. Keep reading for details on the rumored relationship, who Damiano is and more.

Are Dove Cameron, Damiano David Dating?

Dove and Damiano first sparked romance rumors in early November 2023, after she was spotted leaving his Måneskin concert in Brazil. The pair have since been spotted kissing and holding hands while at a beach in Sydney, Australia just a few weeks later by an Italian magazine.

The pair have yet to comment publicly on the status of their relationship.

Who Is Damiano David?

Damiano, 24, is the lead singer and frontman of Italian rock band, Måneskin. Formed in Rome in 2016, the band is composed of Damiano, bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi and drummer Ethan Torchio. The group rose to global stardom after winning the iconic Eurovision Song Contest in 2021 with their song “Zitti E Buoni.”

However, Måneskin’s best known track is their 2021 cover of The Four Seasons’ song, “Beggin'” which reached the top 10 on the Billboard Global U.S. chart. The rock group has released three albums, including their most recent 2023 project, titled RUSH!

“We’ve always been very dividing,” Damiano said of the band’s rock-star image during an interview with the Guardian in January 2023. “There are a bunch of people that love us and are very proud of what we’re doing, and then there’s a whole other part made of conservatives and traditional rock’n’roll fans and fascists that hate us with everything they’ve got.”

Who Has Dove Cameron Dated?

Prior to Damiano, Dove has been in two long term relationships, including her Descendants costar Thomas Doherty, Liv and Maddie costar Ryan McCartan.

The actress opened up about her love life and sexuality following her 2020 split from Thomas during an interview with Gay Times in May 2021.

“I’ve hinted about my sexuality for years while being afraid to spell it out for everybody,” the actress explained. “I went on Instagram Live and said ‘Guys, I really needed to explain something to you. Maybe I haven’t said it, but I’m super queer. This is something I want to represent through my music because it’s who I am.’”

As for why she decided to come out, Dove explained that she wanted to find herself. “I was at the end of a very big chapter closing in my life and I was struggling to focus on myself, so when the relationship ended, I was having a hard time stepping back into my power and focusing on where I was,” the actress shared.

Dove revealed to PopBuzz in April 2022 that she had some relationships in the past year that gave her “the ick,” revealing, “I realized like pretty recently that people can be bad kissers.” Oop!

