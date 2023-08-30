What went wrong? Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty announced their split in December 2020, revealing they had parted ways months prior.

“Hi all, we know there have been some rumors and confusion lately about the status of our relationship and we wanted to set the record straight,” Dove shared via Instagram Stories at the time. “In October, Thomas and I decided to part ways. The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other and will remain friends. Thank you for allowing us our privacy in this time.”

Why did the pair ultimately break up? They’ve shared some insight over the years. Keep reading for all the details.

Why Did Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty Break Up?

Dove revealed that things were “very amicable” between herself and Thomas following their split.

“I personally believe we have many soulmates in this life, but I don’t think that somebody stops being a soulmate when you break up. I will love him differently now,” she explained to Entertainment Tonight in June 2021. “I think if you loved somebody that deeply, you’re always going to love them that deeply. He’s one of my favorite people in the world … I don’t think we could ever be not in a good place.”

As for the reason behind their breakup, Dove told Access in April 2021 her plan was to keep things quiet about why they separated.

“I’m never ever going to go into the specifics of my most recent breakup,” the Disney Channel alum revealed at the time. “I never will because it’s too personal to me, and because we both care about each other so much still. We’re still friends, I still love the living daylights out of him.”

How Long Were Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty Together?

The pair first sparked romance rumors in 2016, but didn’t confirm the relationship until February 2017. They were together until October 2020.

Dove has since shared that she plans to keep any future relationships out of the public eye.

“I look back at my previous relationships and how public I was with them, and I think it was because my relationship with the public was different,” Dove explained to Entertainment Tonight in October 2021. “It doesn’t feel natural to share. It feels sweeter to keep to myself.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.