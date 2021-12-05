Where they stand now. Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty officially called it quits in October 2020 after three years together.

The Descendants actress took to social media and announced the news of their split two months after they broke things off.

“Hi all, we know there have been some rumors and confusion lately about the status of our relationship and we wanted to set the record straight,” Dove shared via Instagram Stories in December 2020. “In October, Thomas and I decided to part ways. The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other and will remain friends. Thank you for allowing us our privacy in this time.”

The former Disney Channel stars first sparked romance rumors in late 2016 but didn’t confirm their relationship until February 2017.

“We’re dating. I’m keeping it sort of … we’re keeping it to ourselves, because everything is just so more romantic and real when it’s yours and it’s private. So, we are keeping the details to ourselves, but yeah, we’re dating,” Dove gushed to People at the time. “It was one of those natural evolutions … but you know, again, I’m going to stay tight-lipped about that. But he’s a lovely, lovely person.”

While they stated mum in the beginning, the two started to open up about their relationship as things got more serious.

“She is just the most incredible person I’ve ever met,” Thomas gushed to Entertainment Tonight in October 2019. “I think people see her as so talented — because obviously that’s her job, to perform and all the rest of it — but she’s the most compassionate and the most patient and the most genuine, loving person I’ve ever met. And so kind and so generous. She’s amazing. She really is. She’s so lovely. She doesn’t have a bad bone in her body.”

Throughout their time together, the two even talked marriage prior to going their separate ways. But what went wrong between them?

“I went through a really bad breakup that was completely out of nowhere, so hard for my brain to even reconcile,” Dove explained to NYLON in April 2021. “I was not handling it well, and I dropped off the face of the planet. If I’m doing well, everybody hears about it. But if I’m doing badly, I’m gone.”

While Thomas has since moved on with Yasmin Wijnaldum, whom he’s been dating since March 2021, the Liv & Maddie alum has decided to keep her relationship status out of the public eye for the time being. “It doesn’t feel natural to share. It feels sweeter to keep to myself,” the songstress told Entertainment Tonight in October 2021.

Where do things between Dove and Thomas stand now? Scroll through our gallery for what we know.

