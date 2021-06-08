She’s not holding back! Dove Cameron came out as queer in 2020, and now, the former Disney Channel star is opening up about her sexuality.

“I’ve hinted about my sexuality for years while being afraid to spell it out for everybody,” she told Gay Times in June 2021. “I went on Instagram Live and said ‘Guys, I really needed to explain something to you. Maybe I haven’t said it, but I’m super queer. This is something I want to represent through my music because it’s who I am.’”

Following the release of her song “We Belong,” which was featured in the film After We Collided, Dove spoke with the After series’ author Anna Todd in a livestream. During one part of their conversation, the duo chatted about the lyric video for Dove’s single. “It had moving line drawings of people falling in love,” she told Gay Times. “It was all a man and a woman making out and it was a weird moment for me. It was so bizarre that I had to ask to mix in different orientations. People started asking for hints about the video and I used different combinations of emoji couples making out.”

While chatting with Anna about the video, Dove explained, “I think [the video is] really beautiful, speaking as someone who is bi. I didn’t want my art and my visuals to only reflect heterosexual couples.”

It was at that point, Dove — who has been in public relationships with both Thomas Doherty and Ryan McCartan in the past — started to do a bit of self-reflection.

“It made me look at myself and question why I’m always with a boy in a music video or why I’m so uncomfortable in publicly expressing myself,” the Descendants alum told Gay Times. “This is something I have to go out of my way to state and that’s what made me come out. I wasn’t living the life that I thought I was.”

Since coming out, the actress said she’s grown such an “unbelievable relationship” with her fans, some of which have even come out to her. “A lot of my fans have told me that, because it’s such a non-issue with me. It wasn’t a big announcement. It was never something I really dove into. It was like here I am and here I always have been,” she shared. “My coming out to my fans was life-changing for me. I’m gonna cry now.”

Scroll through our gallery to read Dove’s most candid quotes about her sexuality after coming out.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.