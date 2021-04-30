Now that April 2021 is officially over, it’s time to relive some of the month’s best songs from artists like Lil Huddy, whose real name is Chase Hudson, Dove Cameron and more.

To start, the TikTok star-turned-musician released a meaningful ballad a year after his split from Charli D’Amelio. “It was written about a time that me and Charli had gone through during the beginning of when we’d first gotten out of our relationship,” he told Elite Daily earlier this month. “Back when quarantine first started, I was going through a really tough time. I wasn’t able to see anybody, go outside, go to a f–king grocery store. I felt so alone during that time, and that was when me and her were going through our rough s–t.”

Aside from being the inspiration behind the tune, Chase’s ex played a major part in the music video.

“[The past] is something we’ve gotten out of and have grown from,” he also told the website. “We were hanging out. We were at a dinner, and I wanted to show her the song I had just written … my team and everyone was approaching me about it. They were like, ‘We really want to cast Charli for the music video.’” So, they did, and she killed it!

Similarly, the former Descendants star dropped her single “LazyBaby” months after splitting from longtime love Thomas Doherty. When talking about the track, Dove assured Access during an interview earlier this month that the song isn’t “a breakup song, it’s a breakthrough song!”

“I went through a pretty intense breakup at the end of 2020, and I wanted to be able to turn that page and start fresh,” she also explained. “I didn’t want to wallow, and I didn’t want to make myself feel sadder. I wanted to celebrate the end of something and put a nice little bow on it for myself.”

No shade was thrown when the song was released, in fact, the Disney Channel alum even played it for her ex!

“I was like, ‘Hey, it’s important to me that you know I’m releasing this.’ So I played it for him, and he loves it,” Dove told NYLON during a separate interview. “We’re good friends. We love each other forever. There’s a lot in the song that is not actually directly about him.”

Wondering what other songs we’re loving this month? Scroll through our gallery for the ultimate April 2021 playlist!

