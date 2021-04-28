They’re getting real! Following the release of ENHYPEN‘s latest mini-album, BORDER : CARNIVAL, the band caught up with J-14 exclusively to answer questions from their biggest fans. JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI opened up about what it’s like being K-pop idols, shared the best career advice they’ve ever received, revealed which language they’d love to learn and so much more! Be sure to watch the video above and stream BORDER : CARNIVAL, out now.

