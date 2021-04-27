ENHYPEN‘s latest mini-album, BORDER : CARNIVAL, is finally here! To celebrate the release of their new songs, JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI caught up with J-14 exclusively to answer some burning fan questions. Not only did the K-pop stars reveal which shows they just binge-watched, the musicians also shared their best fashion advice! Be sure to watch the video above and stream BORDER : CARNIVAL, out now.

