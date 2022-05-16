Ariana Grande is sure to be pop-u-lar! The “thank u, next” singer will star as Glinda in the upcoming movie musical, Wicked.

The Universal film is based off the Tony-winning Broadway show of the same name, which followed the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire. The story tells the story of the interconnected lives of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch, long before Dorothy’s adventures in Wizard of Oz.

Ariana was cast as Glinda back in November 2021, along with Tony-winning actress Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. The casting news fulfilled the pop singer’s life long dreams after she tweeted in 2011, “Loved seeing Wicked again… amazing production! Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole.” She really manifested that!

In April 2022, it was announced that the film would be separated into two parts, one being released in December 2024 and the other the following year. Director Jon M. Chu explained he wanted to do the musical right, not wanting to cut down on too many musical numbers and important characters. Chu explained that the creative team decided to give themselves “a bigger canvas” by splitting the adaptation into two separate movies.

“With more space, we can tell the story of WICKED as it was meant to be told,” he explained. It was announced that Chu would take charge of the project back in February 2021, much to fans’ delight. As the mastermind behind Crazy Rich Asians and the film adaptation of Broadway’s In the Heights, we’re super excited to see what the director has in store for Wicked, which has been a project 10 years in the making! “I think it’s going to be unlike anything you’ve ever seen before,” Erivo told Entertainment Tonight in February 2022. “I think we’re going to enjoy the magic of it. We’re going to try and put our own spin on what we know already and show you a story about two women [who] are sisters.”

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about the upcoming movie musical, Wicked.

