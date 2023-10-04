Taylor Swift is the most talked-about celebrity in the world right now, which makes everyone curious as to who the Grammy-winning songstress is currently dating. Keep reading for updates on Taylor’s love, who her current rumored “Lover” is and more.

Who Is Taylor Swift Currently Dating?

You probably would know this even if you did live under a rock, but Taylor appears to currently be dating NFL superstar Travis Kelce.

Taylor and Travis’ “rumored” relationship all began after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end got this whole entire thing started after revealing he attempted to give the pop star princess his phone number at one of her Eras Tour shows in July 2023.

Fast forward to September, and outlets everywhere reported that the two actually *were* in the midst of the beginning of a relationship and “getting to know” one another. Swifties and NFL fans were skeptical alike, that is until Taylor literally showed up to not one, but two of Travis’ football games in the months of September and October. There, she was seen cheering, jumping and hugging Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce.

After the internet collectively lost their minds over Taylor’s first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on September 24, Travis spoke about the event during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast three days later, which he cohosts with fellow NFL star brother, Jason Kelce.

“I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend,” as he reflected on his night with Taylor. “Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” Travis said, before explaining how he felt having the singer in the Kelce suite during the “exciting game.”

He also gushed over how he felt seeing Taylor enjoy the game alongside his mom. “To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there — that s–t was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”

While the two have not publicly confirmed the status of their relationship, fans everywhere are hoping that the pair are “Endgame.”

Who Has Taylor Swift Dated?

Prior to Travis, Taylor had a brief, month-long fling with The 1975 singer Matty Healy. Throughout their time together, Matty was spotted at multiple shows from Taylor’s Eras Tour, and were even seen holding hands and kissing. and J-14 confirmed Taylor and Matty‘s split in June 2023.

The Eras Tour performer was in a 6-year long relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, until their eventual split hit the news in April 2023. The songstress has also been linked to other famous actors, singers and musicians such as Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal, Joe Jonas, John Mayer, Taylor Lautner, Calvin Harris, Conor Kennedy and Tom Hiddleston.

