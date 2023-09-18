Taylor Swift might be entering her NFL boyfriend era! Dating rumors sparked between the pop star and Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, in September 2023, and fans are kind of here for it. While the relationship between Travis and Taylor is still unknown, that hasn’t stopped Swifties from digging into the NFL star’s past relationships. Keep reading for details on Travis’ past girlfriends.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Dating?

Before dating rumors heated up between the pair, Travis spoke about wanting to meet Taylor during a July 2023 episode of his “New Heights” podcast — which he cohosts with fellow NFL star brother, Jason Kelce. During the episode, Travis spoke about attending a show for Taylor’s 2023 Eras Tour.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis said in the now-viral. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets.”

ICYMI, fans at Taylor’s concerts often trade friendships bracelets with sayings on them, which is what Travis was referring to.

“I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he added. When Jason asked to clarify whether he meant his jersey number, 87, or his phone number, Travis responded, “You know which one.”

Months after the podcast episode went viral, multiple reports claimed in September 2023 that Travis and Taylor have actually been privately seeing one another. While Taylor has yet to comment on the reports, Travis has been teased endlessly about his rumored romance by his brother, and fellow NFL stars.

After being asked about his brother’s recent dating rumors during a postgame interview, Jason teased, “I cannot comment.”

“Ever since [Travis’ reality show] Catching Kelce, everybody has been infatuated with Travis’ love life,” he added. “I don’t really know what’s going on there. I know Trav is having fun. We’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

On top of that, NFL Network’s Rich Eisen loaded in multiple Taylor references in his pre-game coverage on September 14, which included numerous song titles. “You saw it on Thursday night, when Travis Kelce wasn’t in there, it left a ‘blank space,’ but I think he returns today and proves to be the ‘anti-hero.’ Never goes out of ‘style.’”

Travis himself later commented on the NFL host’s Swiftie commentary via Instagram, writing, “Well played Rich…. Well played 👏🏻😂.”

Who Has Travis Kelce Dated?

For those who don’t know, Travis was the star of a 2016 E! News dating show called Catching Kelce, which he later revealed he regretted. “It was extremely awkward,” the football player said on The Pivot in 2023. Awkward or not, he still briefly dated the winner of Catching Kelce, Maya Benberry, until the two broke up shortly after the show premiered.

Following that relationship, he began to date on-air sports reporter Kayla Nicole in 2017, and they were together for around five years.

As of 2023, when Travis spoke to The Pivot, the two had split. “I’m in the free market right now. I’m out there just enjoying life, focused on my profession,” he said.

