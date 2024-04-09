Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn used to be couple goals! The former flames dated for six years until ultimately calling it quits sometime in 2023. With Taylor’s upcoming album The Tortured Poet’s Department rumored to be about their past relationship, and her public romance with Travis Kelce, fans are wondering whether Joe has moved on with someone new since the breakup. Keep reading for details and updates on his love life.

Is Joe Alwyn Single?

It appears Joe that is currently single — or, at least isn’t in any public relationships — since his 2023 breakup with Taylor. However, it’s been rumored that he’s dating actress Emma Laird, who was his costar in the upcoming movie The Brutalist. Joe has yet to confirm or deny the romance rumors.

Joe is notorious for being extremely private, especially in regards to his love life.

When Did Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift Date?

Taylor and Joe dated for six years before their breakup was announced in the beginning of 2023. The pair kept their relationship out of the public eye for the most part while they were together, and only made brief mentions to their relationship publicly.

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” Joe told WSJ Magazine in April 2022, staying quiet about engagement rumors at the time. “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say. We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given.”

After their breakup, Taylor was briefly romantically linked to Matty Healy in May 2023, but has since confirmed her relationship with Travis in November 2023.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Taylor told TIME Magazine in December 2023 of her current romance. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

