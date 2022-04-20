Baby, she might have said yes. Joe Alwyn broke his silence and addressed ongoing speculation that he and Taylor Swift were engaged. From the sound of it, the Conversations With Friends star, 31, has no plans to spill any tea.

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” the British star told WSJ. Magazine in a profile published on Wednesday, April 20. “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

Amid ongoing rumors surrounding their relationship status, Life & Style reported in February that the duo were gearing up to tie the knot. This interview marks the first time either Joe or Taylor addressed the speculation.

“We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given,” Joe also told WSJ. Magazine. “So that if you’re not posting all the time about what you’re doing, how you’re spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?”

While promoting his upcoming Hulu series, the actor has been more open about why he and the “Lover” songstress made the decision to keep their love private.

“It’s not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it’s more a response to something else,” Joe told ELLE on Friday, April 15, of why the couple protects their romance. “We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive … the more you give — and frankly, even if you don’t give it — something will be taken.”

Taylor and Joe first sparked relationship speculation in October 2016, and have been going strong ever since. Throughout their time together, the couple has been noticeably private but have started opening up a bit about what goes down behind closed doors.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, for one, gave her beau a major shout-out while accepting an award during the 2021 ceremony. “Joe, who is the first person that I sing every single song that I write,” she said at the time. “I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine.”

Following the release of her 2020 record Folklore, it was revealed that Joe had co-written songs for the record under the name William Bowery.

“There’s been a lot of discussion about William Bowery and his identity, because … it’s not a real person. So, William Bowery is Joe … as we know,” Taylor confirmed during the Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions on Disney+. “Joe plays piano beautifully and he’s always just playing and making things up and kind of creating things.”

However, the actor told ELLE in a separate interview earlier this month that “it’s not a plan of mine, no,” to write any more songs with Taylor. At least we have “Exile” and “Betty” to listen to on repeat!

