Aside from being a successful solo artist, Taylor Swift has made a pretty big name for herself writing songs for other major stars. As it turns out, she doesn’t actually write the songs under her own name.

For years, Swifties have been convinced that the songstress used the pseudonym Nils Sjöberg to write music. Now, during a November 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, she officially confirmed the fake name and explained the reason why she chose it.

“I think when a pseudonym comes in is when you still have a love for making the work, and you don’t want the work to become overshadowed by this thing that’s been built around you, based on what people know about you,” she explained. “And that’s when it’s really fun to create fake names and write under them.”

The Lover songstress continued, “I wrote under the name Nils Sjöberg because those are two of the most popular names of Swedish males. I wrote this song called ‘This Is What You Came For’ that Rihanna ended up singing. And nobody knew for a while.”

Aside from cowriting “This Is What You Came For,” Taylor also produced a stripped-down version of her own song “Look What You Made Me Do” under Nils’ name for the TV series Killing Eve. The version was recorded by a band called Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Club, and a few eagle-eyed fans have speculated that her brother Austin Swift and Taylor’s frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff are behind the vocals.

There are actually a bunch of other well-known tunes that the blonde beauty has helped cowrite over the years! Scroll through our gallery to see them all.

