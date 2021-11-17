We remember it all too well! Taylor Swift‘s past relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal has made major headlines since her November 2021 release of Red (Taylor’s Version), but have the former flames spoken since their split?

As the story goes, Taylor and Jake briefly dated for three months in late 2010. While they were together, pictures surfaced of the duo looking cozy while enjoying a fall day together. In the snaps, Taylor is wearing her infamous scarf, which has since become a symbol of their relationship.

For a while, it was unclear what went down throughout their time together, but when the Red album was first released two years after they first met — in October 2012 — fans started to piece the story together thanks to the “All Too Well” lyrics. Years later, Taylor revealed there was more to the story, which was told in the “All Too Well” (10-Minute Version) and its subsequent short film.

“What happened on this album was, this song became the fans’ favorite on its own. My favorite and their favorite song aligned,” the singer-songwriter said of the song while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in November 2021. “It’s the original lyrics. … I really do feel like I know [fans] really well … I think that the version that we’re putting out tonight is going to be the new standard version of what this song is.”

While the original version referenced “plaid shirt days and nights when you made me your own,” the extended track relived the more emotional parts of the breakup — like when Taylor was “weeping in a party bathroom.”

Taylor has never confirmed that the song — and other tracks on Red — are about Jake, but her not-so-subtle musical hints allude to their whirlwind romance.

“You said if we had been closer in age, maybe it would’ve been fine,” she sings during the “All Too Well” (10-Minute Version). When they dated in 2010, Taylor was 20 while Jake was 29, which was reflected in the “All Too Well” short film by actors Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink who were 30 and 19, respectively, at the time they filmed the video.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress also appeared to break down their relationship in the upbeat tune “I Bet You Think About Me,” which was one of “The Vault” songs on Red (Taylor’s Version). Again, Taylor never confirmed who the song was about, but some moments in the tune reference “All Too Well,” alluding to both songs being about the same ex.

Over the years, Swifties have thrown major shade at Jake — especially now — but where do the former flames stand now? Scroll through our gallery for what we know.

