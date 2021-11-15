Throwing shade? Fans think that Taylor Swift‘s “I Bet You Think About Me” may be about her past relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal.

The new track was released with Red (Taylor’s Version) as one of “The Vault” songs. Written in June 2011 with Lori McKenna, “I Bet You Think About Me” was meant to poke fun at a breakup amid the more heartbreaking songs on Red. While it wasn’t released with the first version of the album in October 2012, the song made the cut for the 30-song rereleased on November 12.

“We wanted this song to be like a comedic, tongue-in-cheek, funny, not caring what anyone thinks about you sort of breakup song because there are a lot of different types of heartbreak songs on Red — some of them are very sincere, some of them very stoic and heartbreaking and sad — we wanted this to be the moment where you’re like, ‘I don’t care about anything,’” Taylor said during a November interview on the Country 102.5 radio station. “We wanted to kind of make people laugh with it, and we wanted it to be sort of a drinking song. I think that that’s what it ended up being.”

While “I Bet You Think About Me” is more upbeat than “All Too Well” — which is also rumored to be about her past romance with Jake — there are tons of references in both tunes that mirror each other. So, it’s very possible that she’s singing about the same relationship in both songs. Taylor and Jake had a short-lived relationship in late 2010, which lasted for three months.

In the “I Bet You Think About Me” music video, Taylor wreaks havoc on Miles Teller‘s wedding. The Fantastic Four actor plays the role of Taylor’s ex in the six-minute video, which was directed by Blake Lively. While he’s practicing his vows before the ceremony, the actor can’t get Taylor out of his head. So, naturally, she turns his entire white wedding into a red extravaganza.

“The reddest video EVER is out now,” Taylor wrote via social media on November 15. “Directed by @blakelively who SMASHED it just like I smashed this cake.”

Country singer Chris Stapleton may not be featured in the video, but his vocals are on the song with Taylor. The singer talked about the collaboration at the 2021 CMAs in November, explaining that Taylor’s team called “and I answered.”

“Those are calls you pick up and say, ‘what shall I do? OK, cool,’ that’s how that goes,” Chris told reporters about the song. “The rest, they’ll have to tell you on their own time!” Scroll through our gallery for clues that “I Bet You Think About Me” is about Jake.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.