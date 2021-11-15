Mr. Superior better watch out, because Taylor Swift wrote a song about him! The songstress stars in the “I Bet You Think About Me” video alongside Miles Teller, which premiered on Monday, November 15.

Directed by Taylor’s BFF Blake Lively, the six-minute-long video takes place at Miles’ wedding to another girl (real-life wife Keleigh Teller). But as he’s reading his vows, the camera pans to a completely different ceremony inside his head, in which he appears to be thinking about nothing except for ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

“I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell,” Taylor wrote via Instagram on Sunday, November 14, when announcing the new video.

The “I Bet You Think About Me” video comes days after Taylor released her “All Too Well” short film, which starred Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink. The latest installment in what fans are calling Taylor’s cinematic universe didn’t feature Chris Stapleton, whose vocals are also on the track.

As fans know, “I Bet You Think About Me” was one of “The Vault” songs that accompanied Taylor’s Red (Taylor’s Version) upon its November 12 release.

“We wanted this song to be like a comedic, tongue-in-cheek, funny, not caring what anyone thinks about you sort of breakup song because there are a lot of different types of heartbreak songs on Red — some of them are very sincere, some of them very stoic and heartbreaking and sad — we wanted this to be the moment where you’re like, ‘I don’t care about anything,'” the Grammy Award winner said on the Country 102.5 radio station. “We wanted to kind of make people laugh with it, and we wanted it to be sort of a drinking song. I think that that’s what it ended up being.”

Fans watched as Taylor crashed Miles’ wedding, and gave his wife a red scarf — appearing to pass the metaphorical torch from one relationship to the next. As the musician made her mark on the all-white ceremony in the video, everything turns red, which appears to be a direct reference to the album’s title.

“Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end,” Taylor wrote of the Red record via social media in June. “Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators.”

Scroll through our gallery for memorable moments from the “I Bet You Think About Me” music video.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.