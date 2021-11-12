Just call him a Swiftie! Dylan O’Brien has publicly shared his love for Taylor Swift a lot over the years, which is why it was no surprise that he was cast in the “All Too Well” short film.

Accompanying the song’s 10-minute-long version, released in November 2021, the songstress recruited Dylan and Sadie Sink to bring her story to life on screen. Taylor teased the mini-movie a week before it was released alongside her Red (Taylor’s Version) album and revealed the star-studded cast. The musician also gushed over the actors during various interviews to promote her record and the video.

“It was really wonderful working with Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien. They’re just — I’m just blown away by what they did in this short film,” Taylor said on Late Night With Seth Meyers in November 2021. “The only two people I imagined playing the two characters, it was Sadie and Dylan. … If Sadie said no, I don’t think I would have made it.”

Taylor, who wrote and directed the short film, explained that Dylan immediately agreed to do the project.

“I watch everything he’s in. I’m a huge fan of his,” she gushed. “They really just acted their asses off.”

Dylan, for his part, reacted to the “All Too Well” casting announcement on Twitter. He reposted Taylor’s 30-second teaser clip and added an eyes emoji.

When the Grammy Award winner released her surprise record, Folklore, in June 2020, Dylan was quick to play favorites with the songs all while praising Taylor.

“Give any of the rest of us six months in quarantine and we look back on it and we’re like, ‘S–t, I should have done more.’ Give Taylor six months in quarantine, and she writes 50 hit songs,” he joked with told Coup De Main magazine in April 2021, noting “Mirrorball” is a song that “doesn’t get enough credit.”

“I’m a big ‘Mirrorball’ fan,” he added. I love ‘My Tears Ricochet’ and ‘Mad Woman,’ ‘Epiphany’ [and] ‘The 1.’ There’s so many more, but those are my highlights.”

The actor, who often gets trolled by fans for his lack of social media presence, is always quick to tweet every time Taylor releases a new album. When Evermore was announced, he posted an emoji of someone crying. Safe to say he’s a true Swiftie.

Scroll through our gallery to see how Dylan went from Taylor’s No. 1 fan to a collaborator and friend.

