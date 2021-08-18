Fans of Dylan O’Brien are definitely not OK after the actor showed off a new look for his upcoming Hulu movie, Not Okay.

In August 2021, the movie’s official Instagram account uploaded a photo of the Teen Wolf alum with platinum blond hair. “Meet Colin,” the Instagram captioned read, referring to his character, who also appears to be covered in tattoos.

“Omg why does he look so damn good in blond?” one fan commented on the photo. Another added, “OMG I can’t wait to see this movie.”

After fans caught wind of the photo, Dylan’s name started trending on Twitter with social media users sharing tons of “not OK” puns after seeing his new look. A few lucky fans even shared videos of him shooting the film on location in New York City. For months, the cast and crew of Not Okay have been photographed filming in several spots around the Big Apple.

In early August 2021, Variety was first to report that Dylan had joined the movie, which also stars Zoey Deutch. After the photo of Dylan’s new hair went viral, the Not Okay Instagram account also shared a video of the New Jersey native’s hair transformation.

“You’re breaking up with me because I’m too blonde?!” the clip’s sound effect said as Dylan is shown with his natural brunette hair. Suddenly, the video cuts to a separate clip of him with the newly blond locks and fake tattoos. “Guess this broke the internet,” the video’s caption read. It’s safe to say that Dylan is still out here breaking hearts all these years later.

As fans know, the actor first rose to fame playing Stiles Stilinski on Teen Wolf from 2011 until 2017. Then, he went on to nab roles in movies like American Assassin, Love & Monsters and The Maze Runner series. While on set during the final Maze Runner movie, Dylan was in an accident while performing a stunt scene. He took a brief break from Hollywood before returning to his acting career.

“I think that it absolutely completely rewires and restructures the way you see your life and what you deem important,” Dylan said of the accident while appearing on the “Big Ticket” podcast in October 2020. “Whenever I’m putting on a rig, I’m vetting every piece of that rig and much more. Even to this day, if I’m on set and I’m doing a stunt, if I’m in a rig, if there’s some action going on, I am slightly irritable. There is a degree of anxiety in me that I don’t think there’s ever not going to be.”

Fans are definitely glad he’s back, especially after they saw his blond hair! Scroll through our gallery for all the details on Dylan’s upcoming movie Not Okay.

