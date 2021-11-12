He’s happy, free, confused and lonely in the best way! Well, maybe not lonely. Dylan O’Brien has stolen the hearts of fans everywhere since his Teen Wolf days, and everyone has questions about his relationship status.

While the actor has kept his love life mostly out of the public eye, fans have stayed curious about his love life. As it turns out, the Maze Runner star has actually been linked to some of Hollywood’s biggest stars over the years! There have been rumors that he’s been in relationships with famous faces like Chloë Grace Moretz and Britt Robertson, among others. He was also briefly linked to a mystery woman in 2021, but it’s unclear what came of that.

While the actor hasn’t spoken publicly about anything romantic, he has spoken about fostering relationships after returning from a brief Hollywood break.

“I had friends that were so dear to me that I had felt that I had neglected for years,” he recalled on an October 2020 episode of the “Big Ticket” podcast. “All of a sudden, it was very important to me to nurture those relationships and not lose them. I think that it absolutely completely rewires and restructures the way you see your life and what you deem important.”

While he has been considered a heartthrob throughout his entire career, the actor was skyrocketed to fame even more when it was announced that he was set to appear in Taylor Swift‘s “All Too Well” short film in November 2021.

“It was really wonderful working with Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien. They’re just — I’m just blown away by what they did in this short film,” the singer gushed while appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers at the time. “The only two people I imagined playing the two characters, it was Sadie and Dylan. … If Sadie said no, I don’t think I would have made it.”

Of course, it’s no secret that Dylan is a huge fan of Taylor’s. But she revealed that she’s also a fan of his.

“I watch everything he’s in. I’m a huge fan of his,” Taylor added on the same talk show appearance. “They really just acted their asses off.”

Talented and cute? Scroll through our gallery for details on Dylan’s love life.

