“It was a difficult decision. A lot went into it,” the New Jersey native explained to Variety in March 2022 when announcing the news. “The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did I, and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something’s I was trying to make work, but it all happened very fast. We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out.”

The actor played the role of Stiles Stilinski on the show for six seasons on MTV from 2011 to 2017. It was first announced in September 2021 that the cast would be reuniting for a new film on Paramount+. “We’ve heard your howls and we’re howling back,” the streaming service shared in the movie’s official teaser trailer. “The story continues.”

MTV and Paramount+’s statement revealed that “a terrifying evil has emerged” and “the wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night.” The official logline teased that Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) would be gearing up “to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

Months later, in February 2022, it was announced which original stars would be returning. Fans were quick to notice that Dylan’s name was not on the list.

“I think everyone was trying to figure it out, and I was, too. I was talking to Tyler every day all throughout it, but ultimately, I felt settled and at peace with where I left that,” he explained to GQ in March 2022. “I felt like we all came back for the series finale and that was sort of that moment. It just felt nice where it was, and I didn’t want to f–k with that. I also never want to come to something if my full heart’s not in it, especially something as precious to me as Teen Wolf. But I love all those guys and I always will, and I hope it f–king rocks.”

After the show came to an end, Dylan teamed up with the rest of his former Teen Wolf costars for a virtual reunion in June 2020. At the time, the actor gushed over his role in the series, noting, “Everyone who knows me closely knows that my heart lies and dies with Teen Wolf, so yeah, there was no way I was not taking [Stiles’] Jeep. Luckily there was not exactly a premium on it.”

