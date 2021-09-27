It’s happening, Teen Wolf is coming back! For months, Tyler Posey and fans have been begging for the return of the fan-favorite TV show, and now, the wolves are back in movie form.

In September 2020, it was announced that the show’s creator, Jeff Davis, would be bringing back the werewolf world he created for an original Teen Wolf movie and new Wolf Pack series for Paramount+. “Glad to be back with MTV!” the writer and producer shared via Instagram following the announcement.

“We’ve heard your howls and we’re howling back,” Paramount+ said in the movie’s official teaser trailer. “The story continues.”

Aside from Tyler, the show starred Dylan O’Brien, Colton Haynes, Holland Roden, Dylan Sprayberry, Arden Cho, Crystal Reed, Max Carver, Charlie Carver and Daniel Sharman, among others. The Maid in Manhattan alum starred as Scott McCall, a teenage lacrosse player who gets bit by a werewolf in his down of Beacon Hills. Teen Wolf lasted for six seasons on MTV from 2011 to 2017.

In March 2020, Tyler started leading the pack of fans who were hopeful for a reboot or reunion of sorts.

“Hey @MTV I think it’s time to bring Teen Wolf back for new episodes,” the actor wrote on Twitter at the time. “First Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Now Teen Wolf high school reunion. I’m ready. And 28 so it’s an appropriate age.”

Over the years, Tyler has spoken highly about his experience on the show, noting that he’s “always hopeful” for more from the series.

“I love Teen Wolf, and during the lockdown, I actually rewatched the entire thing and I fell in love with it even more. It’s so good. It’s so good. I’m so proud and impressed. We were so young and I’m just, like, I’m really impressed with what we did,” he shared during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in October 2020. “There’s no talk in expanding the series. I did, one night, have an idea of Scott McCall going to college and just being a normal werewolf inside of the world. I recorded a three-minute-long voicemail and sent it to Jeff Davis and he thought it was hilarious, but it’s a completely different idea.”

Following the Teen Wolf movie announcement, Tyler shared the teaser on social media alongside a caption that read, “Sup.”

While Dylan — who played Scott’s best friend Stiles — has yet to speak on the movie, the actor previously told fans during the show’s June 2020 virtual reunion that his “heart lies and dies with Teen Wolf.”

