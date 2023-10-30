Tyler Posey is a proud husband! The former Teen Wolf actor married singer-songwriter Phem in October 2023, just months after announcing their engagement. Since they got together, the MTV actor loves to gush over his his now-wife, and how she’s impacted his life. Keep reading to read Tyler’s sweetest quotes about Phem.

The duo first started dating in 2020 after writing music together — however, they didn’t go public until February 2021, celebrating Valentine’s Day together in a now-deleted Instagram post.

“I went into it strictly business … I swear,” Phem gushed to People about their first meeting with Tyler. “The thing I like the best is that we were friends first.”

While they’ve kept relatively private about their relationship, Tyler has gotten real about how Phem helped him discover his sexuality throughout their time together.

“I’ve been with everybody under the sun, and right now I’m in the best relationship that I’ve ever been in with a woman, and she’s queer too,” the musician told NME in July 2021. “She’s helped me realize that I fit under the queer umbrella and that I’m sexually fluid, I guess. No, not ‘I guess,’ I don’t want anyone to take this [interview] and be like: ‘Well, he was kind of wishy-washy about it.’”

Phem has since echoed Tyler’s sentiments, explaining to People that the former MTV star has “validated my queerness” amid their relationship.

“I’ve grown so much from watching how he navigates the world,” she shared. “We have a very unique relationship that I didn’t think was ever possible. He makes me laugh more than anyone and we have so much fun together!”

The Teen Wolf: The Movie star confirmed in June 2023 that the couple had been engaged since February of that same year during an interview with People.

“We got engaged in Cambria, California. Phem’s favorite place,” Tyler told the outlet when announcing the exciting news. “I didn’t expect to feel too different when we got engaged, but it really did change. The love felt deeper and just more confident and settled in. I imagine it’ll grow even more when we get married.”

Click through our gallery to uncover all of Tyler’s cutest quotes about his now-wife, Phem.

