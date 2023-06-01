Can someone say true love?! Tyler Posey and musician Phem are a match made in Hollywood heaven.

The Teen Wolf star confirmed in June 2023 that the couple has been engaged since February of that same year.

“We got engaged in Cambria, California. Phem’s favorite place,” Tyler told People when announcing the exciting news. “We spend every Valentine’s Day there, so it only felt perfect to do it there.”

Phem added, “It was just us alone on the beach. I should’ve known when he propped his phone up on a rock to film that something was up … but I had no idea.”

The duo started dating in 2020 after writing music together. However, they didn’t go public until February 2021, celebrating Valentine’s Day together in a now-deleted Instagram post. Since then, the couple has continued to fall in love.

“I went into it strictly business … I swear,” Phem gushed to People about their first meeting with Tyler. “The thing I like the best is that we were friends first.”

When it comes to the next steps in their relationship, the duo confirmed their plans to tie the knot in October 2023.

“We’re keeping it close to home and getting married at a very special place that means a lot to us,” Tyler explained. “We want a fairly intimate wedding. Or at least the ceremony, but the reception will be the dance party everyone can join.”

While they’ve kept the ins and outs of their relationship private thus far, Tyler has gotten real about how Phem helped him discover his sexuality throughout their time together.

“I’ve been with everybody under the sun, and right now I’m in the best relationship that I’ve ever been in with a woman, and she’s queer too,” the musician told NME in July 2021. “She’s helped me realize that I fit under the queer umbrella and that I’m sexually fluid, I guess. No, not ‘I guess,’ I don’t want anyone to take this [interview] and be like: ‘Well, he was kind of wishy-washy about it.’”

Phem has since echoed Tyler’s sentiments, explaining to People that the former MTV star has “validated my queerness” amid their relationship.

“I’ve grown so much from watching how he navigates the world,” she shared. “We have a very unique relationship that I didn’t think was ever possible. He makes me laugh more than anyone and we have so much fun together!”

Scroll through our gallery to see Tyler and Phem’s relationship timeline.

