The show premiered on MTV in June 2011 and immediately became a favorite among fans. After six seasons, viewers said goodbye to Scott McCall (Tyler), Stiles Stilinski (Dylan) and the rest of their favorite characters when the Teen Wolf series finale aired in September 2017. For years after the show came to an end, the stars hoped to reprise their roles for a reunion of sorts. Their dream became a reality in September 2021 when it was first announced that a Teen Wolf movie would be headed to Paramount+. In February 2022, it was confirmed that most of the original stars would return, with the exception of Dylan and Arden Cho (Kira Yukimura), who were not named among the cast list.

While sparks flew between the main cast members onscreen, there was only one reported relationship among the stars. Crystal Reed (Allison Argent) and Daniel Sharman (Isaac Lahey) had a brief fling amid filming the show. The actress spoke about their breakup during a 2013 interview with Us Weekly.

“I went by myself and it was cold, but it was still really, really beautiful,” Crystal said about a trip to Paris at the time. “I was just getting over a breakup, so it was something that just jump-started my singleness.”

While Teen Wolf was on the air, Tyler was in the midst of a long-term relationship with his middle school sweetheart Seana Gorlick. They announced their engagement in July 2013, but a little over one year later, he confirmed that they had split.

“You’re the first interview I’ve said this to. We have broken up,” Tyler revealed to Us Weekly in October 2014. “I’m just gonna get it out there because I get sad talking about it. I’m just gonna get it out there now so that hopefully people start hearing about it.”

Following their breakup, the Fast & Furious Spy Racers star was romantically linked to fellow actors Bella Thorne and Sophia Ali. In February 2021, he and musician Phem went public with their relationship. Tyler gushed over their relationship during a July 2021 interview with NME.

“I’ve been with everybody under the sun, and right now I’m in the best relationship that I’ve ever been in with a woman, and she’s queer too,” he shared. “She’s helped me realize that I fit under the queer umbrella and that I’m sexually fluid, I guess. No, not ‘I guess,’ I don’t want anyone to take this [interview] and be like: ‘Well, he was kind of wishy-washy about it.’”

