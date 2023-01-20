Off the market? Dylan O’Brien is sparking major dating rumors with New York City-based model Rachael Lange.

The Teen Wolf star was spotted at Paris Fashion Week in January 2023 holding hands with the model as they arrived at the AMI fashion show, according to a video uploaded by Gala Magazine on their Instagram Stories.

Is Dylan O’Brien Dating Rachael Lange?

It’s unclear what’s going on between the Not Okay star and model since neither of them has spoken publicly about their relationship. However, the pair is sparking major romance rumors.

Who Has Dylan O’Brien Dated in the Past?

The actor has been romantically linked to a ton of stars. In December 2022, he sparked relationship speculation with Selena Gomez when a Deux Moi tipster shared a photo of them out and about in New York City together on what appeared to be a date. Months prior, a separate Deux Moi post showed Dylan walking around the Big Apple with Sabrina Carpenter in September 2022.

It’s unclear where his relationship status stood with either star as they never spoke about their relationship publicly.

The Maze Runner star did, however, date A Dog’s Purpose star Britt Robertson for six years. They kicked off their long-term romance after meeting on set of the 2012 movie The First Time and J-14 confirmed the news of their split in December 2018.

Did Dylan O’Brien Date Sarah Ramos?

For years, fans have speculated that Dylan and Parenthood star Sarah Ramos were romantically involved. However, she married longtime love Matt Spicer in 2020, meaning that she and Dylan are nothing more than friends. In fact, he called her “one of my best friends,” during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter in 2020.

What Has Dylan O’Brien Said About His Dating Life?

Since the actor is super private about his personal life, he hasn’t said much. That being said, he did share the importance of platonic friendships while appearing on the “Big Ticket” podcast in October 2020.

“I had friends that were so dear to me that I had felt that I had neglected for years,” the MTV alum recalled at the time. “All of a sudden, it was very important to me to nurture those relationships and not lose them. I think that it absolutely completely rewires and restructures the way you see your life and what you deem important.”

