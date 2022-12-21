Who is Sarah Ramos? The Parenthood actress has been best friends with Dylan O’Brien for years! The pair vacation together, are often spotted hanging out and have even attended multiple red carpet events — which, of course, has sparked several dating rumors in the past. Keep reading for everything we know about Dylan’s bestie and if the two are actually dating!

Are Dylan O’Brien and Sarah Ramos Dating?

As Sarah has been very much married to director Matt Spicer since 2020, we think it’s safe to assume that no, Dylan and Sarah are 100 percent not dating. Plus, Matt often joins most of the trips and hangouts that Dylan and Sarah have been spotted at over the years.

Most recently, Dylan was spotted with Sarah, Matt and more pals on December 18, 2022, in Paris, France.

While it’s unclear when exactly the Maze Runner actor and American Dreams actress first became friends, they worked together to recreate a scene from the movie The Social Network for her Quarantscenes series in May 2020. Additionally, Sarah has joined Dylan at the premiere of the “All Too Well” short film, the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and the 2022 Vanity Fair Future of Hollywood event in March.

In a 2020 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dylan described Sarah as “a really good friend of mine” and “one of my best friends.”

Who Is Sarah Ramos?

Sarah, 31, is most well-known for her roles in NBC series Parenthood and American Dreams, but has also appeared in The Boy Downstairs, The Long Road Home, The Affair and A Kismet Christmas. Along with being an actress, she has also written for a handful of projects such as TV series City Girl and two short films called Fluffy and The Arm.

In July 2016, Ramos announced via social media that she was in a relationship with Matt, who she’s dated since 2013. The actress announced that they were happily engaged in an Instagram post on July 30, 2019, and the couple eloped in an Elvis Presley-themed, Las Vegas wedding on October 25, 2020.

She graduated from Columbia University in May 2015 and has written articles for Bustle and the Los Angeles Times. Plus, she wrote an Audible original called Zaddy, which premiered in May 2022.

“It’s a sexy, dark, twisted thriller about a young fitness instructor in L.A. who starts dating an older guy who has some secrets,” she told LA Confidential Magazine. “I perform it, I wrote it and it’s costarring Chris Messina as Zaddy.”

Scroll through the gallery below to find out everything we know about Sarah.

