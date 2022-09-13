Are they or aren’t they?! Sabrina Carpenter and Dylan O’Brien were reportedly spotted together by multiple fans while out and about in New York City, which stirred up major dating rumors. Keep reading to uncover if the two are actually dating!

Are Sabrina Carpenter and Dylan O’Brien Dating?

While Sabrina, 23, and Dylan, 31, have not confirmed or denied romance rumors as of yet, some fans claimed to see the pair kissing at a bar in NYC, according to photos and messages sent to gossip Instagram account @DeuxMoi.

One anonymous person submitted a photo that appeared to be Sabrina and Dylan sitting together in the Big Apple. Another user claimed they spotted the actors “making out” at the cocktail bar Attaboy, which is located in the Lower East Side neighborhood of Manhattan.

J-14 reached out to Sabrina and Dylan’s teams for comment but did not immediately hear back by the time of publication.

Who Have Sabrina and Dylan Dated?

Prior to romance rumors with Dylan, the Girl Meets World actress was reportedly dating HSMTMTS star Joshua Bassett. In January 2021, the two were seen together in Park City, Utah after a fan shared photos with them both on Twitter. Then, days later, Joshua’s rumored ex, Olivia Rodrigo, released a song called “Drivers License,” which fans were convinced was about Sabrina and Joshua. Sabrina seemingly confirmed their romance with her own song “Skin,” which is believe to be a response to Olivia’s single.

Along with Joshua, Sabrina has also been romantically linked to her Tall Girl costar Griffin Gluck, Girl Meets World costar Corey Fogelmanis and Good Luck Charlie actor Bradley Steven Perry all the way back in 2015!

Dylan also has a fair share of exes under his belt, including his six-year relationship with Britt Robertson, who ended their romance in 2018. He was also romantically linked to Chloe Grace Moretz and Sarah Ramos over the years. Most recently, Dylan sparked romance rumors with the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress Chloe Bennett in June 2022. Photos obtained by TMZ at the time showed the pair together on what appeared to be a lunch date in L.A. However, neither of them has spoken publicly about the rumors.

