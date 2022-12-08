“Good For You,” Selena! Selena Gomez and Dylan O’Brien have sparked dating rumors after gossip account Deux Moi shared a photo of the two on a date in Brooklyn in December 2022. Keep reading for details inside their relationship and where the two stand.

Are Selena Gomez and Dylan O’Brien Dating?

Selena and Dylan have yet to confirm or deny dating rumors, however an anonymous tea spiller wrote to the gossip platform Deux Moi on Instagram sharing their sighting of the duo enjoying a bowling date in Brooklyn.

When looking back at her experience in the dating world, Selena explained during an interview with Vogue Australia in June 2021 that, over the years, she’s felt like “most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed.”

“I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships,” the actress added. “I guess I needed to find what was [rare] for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.”

Inside Dylan O’Brien’s Crush on Selena Gomez

Fans are specifically freaking out over Selena and Dylan’s possible relationship since the Maze Runner actor admitted that the songstress was his celebrity crush back in 2010. “I love Selena Gomez more than a lot of things,” he once admitted in an interview from his Teen Wolf days.

A few years after publicly declaring his love for the Disney Channel alum, Dylan spoke to J-14 on how he hasn’t been able to live it down since.

“I kinda have no freedom now [on] changing my celebrity crush at all,” he told J-14. “Because four years ago I said this, and it’ll follow me, I think, until I die. I think I’m done with celebrity crush names because it kind of just follows me around.”

Who Has Selena Gomez Dated?

Selena’s eight year on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber has been a trending topic for years. The two officially broke up in early 2018, and Justin married Hailey Baldwin a few months later — which led fans to push a narrative that Hailey and Selena shared bad blood.

However, Hailey revealed that after they tied the knot, she and Selena had a meaningful conversation.

“It’s all respect, it’s all love. That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect then that’s fine,” the model shared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I’m like ‘We know what happened. It is what it is.’ You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.