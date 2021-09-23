Believe it or not, some of your favorite TV costars have surprisingly large age gaps. No, we’re not just talking about the difference between a couple of years.

For instance, Jason Earles, the actor we know and love as Miley Stewart’s older brother in Hannah Montana, is 44. In other words, he’s 13 years older than the actress who played his TV sis — Miley Cyrus. That means he was 31 years old when the show premiered. Say what?! But his character was supposed to be only a few years older than her?

In That ’70s Show, Mila Kunis was only 14 when she was cast and 15 when the pilot aired. Ashton Kutcher was 20.

According to Buzzfeed, Mila lied about her age in order to get cast. Ashton later recounted how awkward and inappropriate it was when it came time to shoot their first kiss.

“It was really weird. I was like, ‘Isn’t this illegal? Like, am I allowed?’ … She was 14! She was like my little sister.”

As for KJ Apa and Ashleigh Murray‘s characters in Riverdale, there was an 11-year age difference between the actors.

The pair started dating in the episode “Bizarrodale,” which aired in February of 2019. KJ was 21 (born in June of 1997), and Ashleigh was 32 (born in January of 1988).

And who could forget Lea Michele and Abigail Breslin‘s large age gap in Scream Queens? These costars had a whopping 10 years between them. Mind equals blown.

Well guys, since most older stars can get away with playing much younger roles, it’s safe to say that looks can be deceiving. It’s easy to assume that TV costars are the same age or close in age — especially if they’re playing on-screen siblings, besties or couples. But it turns out, there are a ton of TV costars who have seriously shocking age gaps.

Scroll through our gallery to discover all the TV costars with major age differences, and prepare to be shook.

