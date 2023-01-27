Tyler Posey, the singer?! That’s right, the Teen Wolf: The Movie star just released his newest track “Lemon,” along with a music video on January 27, 2023, announcing that his upcoming third album UNRAVEL will drop in May. Keep reading for everything we know.

What Is Tyler Posey’s Single ‘Lemon’?

Tyler originally released “Lemon,” on January 26, as it was featured on Teen Wolf: The Movie. The music video for his new track premiered the following day.

“’Lemon’ was a fun and unique song to write for a few reasons,” Tyler shared in a statement. “First, it’s the ending credits song to my new movie Teen Wolf: The Movie, so it’s the first song on mine I’ll get to hear on the big screen. How sick is that? I’ve never written a song knowing it was going to be in a film. I really tried to capture the energy it would take to leave an audience feeling epic at the end of a movie.”

The Paramount+ star added that his girlfriend and fellow musician Phem, helped write the song. “She came up with the coolest line ‘sucking on a lemon,’ which the title came from,” he added.

Tyler explained that Phem wasn’t his only the collaborator on “Lemon,” as he got to record it with one of his best friends, Matt Malpass, along with his other good friend Mike Miller mixing the track. “I’m super proud of this song. It’s just a fun f–king song. Bump it.”

When Is Tyler Posey Releasing Album ‘UNRAVEL’?

UNRAVEL will be Tyler’s third album, following his 2020 debut album Scumbag, and his 2021 record Drugs. He’s set to release UNRAVEL on May 26, 2023, which features 16 tracks.

“Being an independent artist, there is a lot of freedom, and that’s exactly what this album is,” he explained. “Freedom. It’s got every genre from screamo hardcore punk to chill beach vibes. Listen to it from start to finish in order, to really experience the ride that is UNRAVEL, my first full length LP!”

Scroll through the gallery below for everything we know about Tyler’s upcoming third album, UNRAVEL.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.