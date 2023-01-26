Warning: spoilers ahead. Teen Wolf: The Movie premiered on Paramount+ on January 26, 2023, and we don’t know if we’ll ever be the same. With characters coming back to life (oh hi, Allison!), to evil kitsune’s and nearly the entire original cast reprising their roles, you definitely don’t want to miss Teen Wolf: The Movie. Sadly, not every character makes it out alive in the movie. Keep reading for an explanation of the deaths in the Teen Wolf reboot.

Who Dies in ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’?

Before we talk about who dies, we think we should acknowledge the character who came back from the dead: Allison Argent (played by Crystal Reed). With the help of Lydia (Holland Roden) and Malia (Shelley Hennig), Scott (Tyler Posey) partakes in a ritual which brings Allison back to life: using the sword that killed Allison, along with the dirt that she died on. After Scott drives the sword into an all-powerful Nemeton tree, Allison suddenly appears on the tree, perfectly intact, despite having been cremated after her death in season 3 of the show.

So good for Allison; however, another character wasn’t so lucky. Derek Hale (played by Tyler Hoechlin) dies after sacrificing himself against the Nogitsune in the final act of the movie, which leads to the evil spirit’s defeat.

According to writer Jeff Davis, Derek’s death was not always part of the plan when he wrote the reboot. “You want to make big choices,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “You don’t want to do a movie and say, ‘Well that could’ve just been another episode of the show.’ You want to make it feel grand. You don’t want to do a movie and say, ‘Well that could’ve just been another episode of the show.’ You want to make it feel grand.”

He explained that after the idea came to him, he went staight to Tyler, who also served as an executive producer on the film. “I didn’t want to do it without Tyler’s blessing, so I called him up and said, ‘What do you think if we gave Derek a big, heroic, sacrificial ending?’ And he was like, ‘I’m in. Let’s go for it.'”

But will this really be the end of Derek Hale? “It’s Teen Wolf,” Jeff said. “People can always come back.” (Again, hi Allison!)

