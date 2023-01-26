It’s over! While Scott and Allison stood the test of time in Teen Wolf: The Movie, Stiles and Lydia didn’t make it in the end. Dylan O’Brien‘s character might be absent from the film, which premiered via Paramount+ on Thursday, January 26, but it’s for good reason.

According to Beacon Hills’ Sheriff Stilinski (Linden Ashby), he’s unable to return to his hometown because Stiles has “his own fires to put out,” referring to the forest fires that play a role throughout the entirety of the movie. Keep reading for more details on Stiles’ absence, the #Stydia breakup and more.

Are Stiles and Lydia Together in ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’?

Unfortunately, it’s revealed that the fan-favorite couple called it quits. Lydia (Holland Roden) revealed at one point that she broke up with Stiles to protect him after having several dreams that he dies.

“There’s more of a conclusive answer for my relationship that Jeff [Davis] wrote and I really liked how he handled it,” the actress tells J-14 exclusively about the split. “I think the fans are gonna have a bit of a heavy heart with this one.”

When Teen Wolf premiered in 2011, it seemed like Lydia was out of reach for Stiles. However, they eventually revealed their love for each other during the sixth and final season. Much to fans’ disappointment, the movie didn’t share much about their relationship onscreen, but the cast couldn’t be happier to work together once again.

“It just feels like you’re going home. It feels it’s truly your family,” Holland explains to J-14 about filming the movie. “So, it’s going home.”

Why Isn’t Dylan O’Brien in ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’?

The actor has explained his absence from the film in various interviews, revealing to Variety in March 2022 that it was “a difficult decision” to not reprise his role of Stiles.

“The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did, and so many people there are extremely dear to me,” the actor shared at the time. “It was something I was trying to make work, but it all happened very fast. We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out.”

Overall, the Maze Runner star said he felt “settled and at peace” with his character’s ending

“I felt like we all came back for the series finale and that was sort of that moment. It just felt nice where it was, and I didn’t want to f–k with that,” Dylan added in a separate interview with GQ. “I also never want to come to something if my full heart’s not in it, especially something as precious to me as Teen Wolf. But I love all those guys and I always will, and I hope it f–king rocks.”

