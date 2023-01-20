Another movie? Yes, please! Tyler Posey is down for a second installment in the Teen Wolf: The Movie franchise. “F–k yeah, I want more,” the actor told J-14 exclusively at the Paramount+ film’s premiere on January 26.

“I want to write them. I want more involvement. I just care about the project so much and I feel like I’m the best person to pass the reins too, if the reins do get passed,” Tyler gushed. “I want to produce more, I want to direct, I want to f–king write it. I’ve got a lot of ideas. If there are more Teen Wolf [movies], I am all in.”

Keep reading for everything we know about the possible sequel so far.

Will ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Get a Sequel?

Paramount+ has yet to confirm whether or not the franchise will continue.

The show originally aired from 2011 to 2017 for six seasons on MTV starring Tyler as Scott McCall. After the series came to an end, the actor pushed for a movie, which eventually premiered in January 2023.

What Would a ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie Sequel’ Be About?

Well, since nothing has been confirmed it’s unclear what exactly the movie would be about. However, Tyler does have a few ideas in mind.

“They didn’t have much time to reminisce as adults,” he said of the characters. “They were adults for five seconds and this chaos happens in the movie.”

Would the Original ‘Teen Wolf’ Cast Return For a Sequel?

“I’d absolutely love it. It’s hard to explain how much this means to me, but it really does. I find myself a little bit emotional tonight because it really does, and I don’t realize it until I’m at events like this,” Orny Adams, who plays Beacon Hills High School lacrosse Coach Finstock, told J-14 at the premiere. “It’s a big part of my life. I have a completely separate life as a stand-up comedian, doing my own shows. But this, to be a part of something like this, with all these people — to be a small part of something great, is pretty amazing too.”

