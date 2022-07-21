The werewolves are back and have a new common enemy! The Teen Wolf: The Movie first look teaser trailer premiered at San Diego Comic Con on Thursday, July 21, and gave fans a glimpse at all the action Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and his friends are set to experience when the highly anticipated film premieres.

“You want retribution against him, his friends and everyone he loves,” a deep voice over says in the trailer as the camera pans to Scott. “Set me free and we’ll play a new game. A game of chaos, strife and pain.”

What Will Teen Wolf: The Movie Be About?

“A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged,” the film’s official description reads. “The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

Will Dylan O’Brien Be in Teen Wolf: The Movie?

Unfortunately, fan-favorite character Stiles Stilinski will not be returning.

“It was a difficult decision. A lot went into it,” Dylan revealed to Variety in March 2022. “The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did I, and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something’s I was trying to make work, but it all happened very fast. We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out.”

However, most of the original cast, including Holland Roden, Crystal Reed, Tyler Hoechlin, Colton Haynes and more will be reprising their roles.

What Has Tyler Posey Said About Teen Wolf: The Movie?

“Beacon Hills royally messed him up and everybody else that was living there — except for Peter Hale, he thrives in Beacon Hills,” the actor teased to Entertainment Weekly at Comic Con. “But Scott’s wanting to make a change. He lives in Los Angeles now … he wanted to get out, try a new life, try something else on for size, maybe step away from the leadership role a little bit.”

Tyler continued, “And he’s more relaxed when we first pick up. It’s definitely a different version of him — but then he might have to resort to old ways when Beacon Hills summons him back.”

