It’s not a goodbye, it’s a see you in another role! Over the years, tons of celebs have departed from their famed TV shows for various reasons. While some nabbed other roles, other stars felt like it was time to move on.

In December 2021, Kaylee Bryant said goodbye to Legacies after playing Josie Saltzman since 2018. The actress penned a heartfelt goodbye on Instagram along with some behind-the-scenes photos from the show’s set.

“As a fan of The Vampire Diaries universe myself, I am so grateful to the fans and will love them always and forever for welcoming and accepting me into this world,” the CW star shared. “Josie has helped so many beautiful humans feel comfortable in their sexuality, and I hope her legacy lives on so that one day everyone feels free to love whoever they want regardless of gender.”

Of course, this isn’t the only Vampire Diaries universe star who has said goodbye to a show. Nina Dobrev made major headlines in 2015 for leaving her role as Elena Gilbert after six seasons.

“I always knew I wanted Elena’s story to be a six-season adventure, and within those six years I got the journey of a lifetime. I was a human, a vampire, a doppelganger, a crazy immortal, a doppelganger pretending to be human, a human pretending to be a doppelganger. I got kidnapped, killed, resurrected, tortured, cursed, body-snatched, was dead and undead and there’s still so much more to come before the season finale in May,” the actress wrote on Instagram in April 2015. “Elena fell in love not once, but twice, with two epic soulmates, and I myself made some of the best friends I’ll ever know and built an extended family I will love forever.”

While further discussing her decision to leave the show, Nina told Harper’s Bazaar in August 2017 that a six seasons was “the plan from the get-go.”

“If anything, the fact that [leaving] terrified me drove me even more,” she shared at the time. “I needed to feel that fear of ‘Oh, my God, what if I never get a job again?’ That just made me want to work five times as hard to make sure that didn’t happen.”

Of course, Nina did make a surprise appearance as Elena in the show’s final episode, which aired in 2017.

“I think the show had a satisfying, awesome [end],” she explained on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January 2019. “For me, it was great because I got to go back and be part of the finale and pay homage to characters.”

Scroll through our gallery to see which other celebs left their famed TV roles over the years.

