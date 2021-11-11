No supernatural love here! Danielle Rose Russell, Kaylee Bryant and more of the Legacies cast may be known for their roles on the CW series, but that doesn’t stop fans from wondering about their lives when the cameras stop rolling.

A spinoff of both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, the show premiered in October 2018. As viewers have watched the cast grow up at the fictional Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, they’ve also wondered if sparks started to fly with any of the cast in real life.

“I think there’s so much space to explore some of Hope’s relationships,” Danielle told Glitter Magazine in January 2021 of her character. “I love the friendships she’s begun to develop with the twins and her fellow super squad. I have wanted to explore Landon and Hope outside of the monster-hunting duo we’ve always seen them in and in a more real way. However, I’m open to exploring Hope with other characters, too, whether that’s romantically or not.”

Not to mention, Danielle has also gushed over exploring Hope’s sexuality as Legacies continues.

“I guess I always knew that Hope was pretty sexually fluid, so that didn’t shock me,” she told TVLine in December 2019. “I’m glad that [the writers] established it in the real world, instead of in an alternate universe, so it can be a real thing. They can leave that there now, and we can move forward onto other things. If it ever makes sense [for Hope and Josie to get together], it makes sense. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”

While the actress is definitely down to explore her character’s romantic interests, her relationships off camera have been kept out of the public eye. Instead, she’s given many of her female fans advice on loving themselves.

“I’ve been meditating on ways to speak to and inspire women from all over,” the New Jersey native explained in a December 2018 interview. “I have a couple things in mind, but what I will say is that my biggest piece of advice is to understand that being a woman makes you unstoppable. Feeling empowered to be a woman is one of the greatest gifts you can give yourself, and do not let anyone tell you otherwise.”

When it comes to her costars, some are more open about their relationships. Kaylee, for example, came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in June 2021.

“Hi. My name is Kaylee and I’m queer!” she shared on Instagram at the time. “Happy Pride Month.”

