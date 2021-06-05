Fans were introduced to the supernatural town of Beacon Hills 10 years ago! Teen Wolf premiered on MTV on June 5, 2011, and the story of Scott McCall and his best friend Stiles Stilinski stole the hearts of teen girls everywhere. Now, thanks to streaming services, we’re able to relive their sometimes stupid and seriously dangerous adventures all over again.

The show, which aired on the network for six seasons before coming to an end in 2017, starred Tyler Posey as the lacrosse-playing teen werewolf Scott and Dylan O’Brien as his sarcastic BFF Stiles. Joining the dynamic duo — who are still friends to this day — were Crystal Reed (as Allison Argent), Holland Roden (as Lydia Martin), Tyler Hoechlin (as Derek Hale), Dylan Sprayberry (as Liam Dunbar), Arden Cho (as Kira Yukimura), Melissa Ponzio (as Melissa McCall) and Linden Ashby (as Sheriff Stilinski).

Once their time on Teen Wolf came to an end, the stars went their separate ways professionally, but still have a close bond off-screen. In fact, some of them are even hoping for a reboot that brings all the fan-favorite characters back to Beacon Hills.

“Hey @MTV I think it’s time to bring Teen Wolf back for new episodes. First Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Now Teen Wolf high school reunion,” Tyler shared via Twitter in March 2020. “I’m ready. And 28 so it’s an appropriate age.”

Months after his social media post went viral, the actor reunited with a bunch of his former cast members for a virtual reunion of June of that same year. While there was no reboot announced during their hour-long chat, Tyler did reveal that he’s rewatched the series since production wrapped.

“I don’t know if it’s because I haven’t seen it in years but I was looking at it from such a different perspective. I cried at every single thing that you were supposed to cry at — maybe more,” the MTV alum said. “I was really proud of every single one of us. We really f–king did a cool, really really good job.”

And although the show’s creator, Jeff Davis, said he “couldn’t imagine writing another episode” of the series, Tyler (and fans) are still holding out hope.

“I’ve been coming up with concepts in my head for the last few years texting them to [series creator] Jeff Davis, ‘Hey Jeff. We need to do this idea,’” Tyler reiterated when talking with Variety in March 2021. “So I’m a huge advocate of bringing Teen Wolf back.”

The show may not be coming back at the moment, but that hasn’t stopped cast members from spilling some tea over the years about what went down when the cameras stopped rolling. Scroll through our gallery for behind-the-scenes secrets that Teen Wolf fans never knew.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.