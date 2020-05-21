Get ready for some major feels, you guys, because three years after the show officially went off the air, the cast of Teen Wolf just announced that they’re going to reunite! Yep, seeing all of our favorite MTV alums together again is definitely going to make us super emotional!

You might want to mark your calendars because, according to Tyler Posey, June 5, 2020, (the anniversary of the first-ever episode) is when the entire thing will be going down. Series creator Jeff Davis will be joined by Tyler, of course, along with Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, Ian Bohen, Charlie Carver, Max Carver, Arden Cho, Cody Christian, Shelly Henning, Dylan O’Brien, Melissa Ponzio, Khylin Rhambo, Holland Roden and Dylan Sprayberry on MTV’s newly announced digital format, “MTV Reunions.” The virtual reunion will air on MTV’s YouTube at 12 P.M. EST and, get this, the cast is also teaming up with First Responders First Charity to raise money and give back to the frontline healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic!

“It’s really sweet, I’m really excited, I hope to see you all there,” the show’s star said in an announcement video posted to social media. “The whole pack is back and we’re doing it for the First Responders First Organization because we love love. So please join us, June 5. Teen Wolf reunion baby on the first-ever episode anniversary.”

As fans know this amazing announcement came two months after Tyler himself told MTV that “it’s time” for a Teen Wolf reunion. Well, they seemed to have listen to the actor!

“Hey @MTV I think it’s time to bring Teen Wolf back for new episodes. First Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Now Teen Wolf high school reunion. I’m ready. And 28 so it’s an appropriate age,” the actor wrote on Twitter back in March.

For those who forgot, the show — loosely based on the 1985 film of the same name — followed a teenage boy named Scott who got bitten by a werewolf in his hometown of Beacon Hills. Along with his best friend Stiles, Scott used his newfound identity to save their town from the supernatural beings that inhabit it. It seriously was a fan-favorite back in the day and getting the whole cast together is going to seriously bring on the nostalgia!

